Orissa HC allows abortion for minor rape survivor, asks govt to form SOP on MTP

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday allowed termination of more than 26-weeks pregnancy of a minor rape survivor who is also suffering from sickle cell disease and epilepsy.

The court directed the authorities to ensure the procedure is carried out without further delay or obstruction.

The judgment was delivered on a petition filed by the father of the 13-year-old girl seeking intervention for termination of her pregnancy.

Provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act, 2021 do not permit a woman to terminate pregnancy, if it has crossed 24 weeks, without seeking the high court’s permission.