State to celebrate Panchayati Raj Divas on April 24, not on March 5, Biju Babu’s birthday

BHUBANESWAR : In a move that has ruffled feathers in state politics, the BJP government on Monday announced that March 5, the birthday of former chief minister Biju Patnaik, will not be celebrated as Panchayati Raj Divas from this year.

The Panchayati Raj Divas will be observed on April 24 in line with the National Panchayati Raj Day.

The Mohan Majhi government has also scrapped the state holiday on March 5, though it has announced that the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik will be observed at all levels with pomp and ceremony.