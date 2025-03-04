Villagers lock Boudh school seeking action against headmaster

The villagers alleged that on February 15, the headmaster made the two girls do 100 sit-ups for not doing their homework. Due to the punishment, the girls fell sick and were taken to Purunacuttack hospital for treatment. Their parents later lodged a complaint against the headmaster with Harabhanga block education officer (BEO) who sent a team to probe the incident.

While statements of the two students and their parents were recorded, the headmaster also confessed to punishing the girls. Accordingly, the team assured the villagers of initiating action against the headmaster within two days. However, no action has been taken against him till date, alleged Panchanan Dehuri, a villager.

Dehuri further said on Saturday, parents and members of the school managing committee submitted a memorandum to district education officer (DEO) of Boudh T Dubey demanding action against the accused headmaster. “In the memorandum, a copy of which was also submitted to the district collector, the villagers had warned to lock the school if the administration failed to take any action in this connection,” he added.

Later in the day, a four-member team led by assistant BEO of Harabhanga Jyotshnamayee Mohapatra reached Tukulunda and held discussion with the agitators. Mohapatra informed the villagers that the headmaster has been directed to report at the DEO’s office. Departmental proceedings have also been initiated against him and he would be transferred to another school soon.

Pacified, the villagers withdrew the protest and unlocked the school gate.