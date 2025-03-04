Woman kills alcoholic and abusive husband, buries body in backyard

On Thursday night, an argument broke out between the couple over a domestic issue which later escalated into a fight.

Babuli, who was under the influence of alcohol, started to assault Dumari. In retaliation, the woman picked up a wooden stick and hit him on the head. Babuli was killed instantly.

Dumari later dragged her husband’s body to the backyard of their house and buried it to conceal the crime. The incident took place when Dumari’s parents had gone to the local market leaving the couple alone at home.

Villagers somehow came to know about the incident on Sunday night and urged Dumari’s family to report it to the police. Following their advice, the accused went to Sukinda police station and confessed to her crime.

Sukinda IIC Bilwamanagal Sethy said on basis of the woman’s confession, police registered a case and started investigation. Police along with a scientific team reached the accused’s house on Monday and exhumed the body in presence of the tehsildar of Sukinda and the additional SP of Kalinga Nagar. The body was sent to the local hospital for postmortem.

“The accused told police that her husband regularly came home drunk and beat her. She was fed up with her husband’s drinking habit and constant torture. Out of anger, she hit him with a stick leading to his death,” Sethy said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the murder. The accused was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody, the IIC added.