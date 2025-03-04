Wrong e-challans for traffic violations a new bother for citizens

As per the e-challan, the place of infraction was Paradip Port Circle. The vehicle involved as shown in the photograph attached with the challan clearly shows it as a commercial one with OD05BT 9595 registration number.

Sen, on the other hand, owns a Maruti Wagon R car with registration number OD05T 9595. The police staff while filling up the violation report omitted the B in the registration number as a result of which Sen has been forced to pay the price.

He has been imposed fine of Rs 500 under section 177, Rs 2,000 for violation of section-179(1) and another Rs 2,000 under section 179(2) of the Motor Vehicle Act-1988.

“It is strange how the traffic police issued the challan to me without verifying the vehicle registration number on the infringement report. I have been knocking the door of the Traffic police station, Cuttack and RTO office over the issue but to no avail. I even contacted the helpline number of the State Transport Authority and as per their suggestion, sent a mail requesting them to rectify the error but have not received any response as yet,” he said.