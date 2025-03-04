Zeenat to be released into Similipal core soon: PCCF

BHUBANESWAR : Tigress Zeenat will be re-released into the core area of Similipal soon, said PCCF wildlife Prem Kumar Jha on Monday.

Jha said a bigger enclosure (Boma) having adequate space for Zeenat’s movement has been readied in Similipal South Division where she would be released soon as part of her phased re-release into the Similipal core.

While the size of the present enclosure where the big cat has been kept for the last two months is less than two hectare, that of Boma will be eight to nine hectare.