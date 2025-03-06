Orange colour for government school buildings in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: After changing the colour of uniforms for students of secondary schools, the state government, in a new colour scheme for all government school buildings, has decided to change their colour to orange from the previous green and white as had been done by the previous BJD government.

The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has asked all the collectors-cum-chairpersons of Samagra Shiksha to issue suitable instructions to field functionaries for adoption of the approved colour code in all government schools, including PM SHRI schools, during construction, repair and renovation works. The directive is applicable for Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas too.

The walls of the school buildings would be painted in shades of orange frost and the borders, orange tan. “Schools have been asked to adopt the uniform colour code henceforth during constructions, repair and renovation,” said OSEPA director Ananya Das.

Last year, the state government had changed the colour and design of uniforms for secondary school students from white and green to light brown and maroon under the Mukhyamantri Chhatra Chhatri Paridhan Yojana. School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond had then said that the colour of the school buildings would also be changed soon.

The former BJD government had painted various buildings from schools to hospitals and other government buildings in green during its tenure. Close to 8,677 public schools were coloured green. Two of the biggest public hospitals in the state - Capital Hospital and SCB Medical College and Hospital - also wear a green colour.

In October last year, the Works department had come up with the uniform colour code for all government buildings, which called for an orange shade on exterior walls and red for the borders of the buildings. In a letter to all engineering heads, the department wrote that the government has approved the adoption of the new colour code for all new government buildings and the existing ones at the time of periodic repair and renovation works.