Teenager held for molesting 5-year-old girl in Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: Police on Wednesday arrested a teenage boy for allegedly molesting a five-year-old girl in Kendrapara.

Kudanagari IIC Ambika Das said the minor girl, a Class I student, was playing with other children near a river bank when the 15-year-old accused molested her. He also reportedly threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone.

However, on returning home, the girl narrated her ordeal to her parents following which an FIR was filed in the police station. Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the boy. During questioning, the juvenile confessed to the crime. The accused said he followed the girl, grabbed her and took her to a secluded place near the river bank where he molested her, informed the IIC.

The boy was arrested under section 76 of BNS and section 4 of the POCSO Act. He was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board at Kendrapara and remanded to the observation home in Angul, Das added.