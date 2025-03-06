Union Min Jual Oram, Deputy CM Singh Deo inaugurate development projects in Manoharpur

SUNDARGARH: Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo inaugurated various development projects of Odisha Coal and Power Limited (OCPL), the state’s only coal mining PSU, at Manoharpur here on Tuesday.

The projects included a state-of-the-art indoor stadium, OCPL DAV school and a modern health centre. The newly inaugurated indoor stadium, built for Rs 11 crore, spreads over 22,000 sq ft and is fully air-conditioned. It is equipped to facilitate a wide range of indoor sports with modern infrastructure to train local athletes.

Similarly, the OCPL DAV school will offer free education to children of nearby villages. It will initially offer schooling from nursery to III and offer admissions till Class X in the coming years. The English-medium school, which aims to provide quality education in the region, has an advanced smart class system.

The OCPL health centre will provide free treatment, medicines and advanced healthcare services to local villagers. The centre is equipped with modern diagnostic facilities and also has a telemedicine facility allowing villagers to consult renowned doctors from across the state. All medical expenses will be borne by OCPL for this.

Oram and Singh Deo commended OCPL’s efforts towards development of Manoharpur. Among other, deputy speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly Bhabani Shankar Bhoi, local legislator Jogesh Kumar Singh, former MLA Kusum Tete and senior officials of the district administration and OCPL were present.