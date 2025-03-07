Fire at Paradip fishing harbour guts three trawlers, five boats; no casualties reported

PARADIP: In a major fire mishap, three trawlers and five boats were gutted at the fishing harbour at Nehru Bangla in Paradip on Thursday evening. However, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

The fire reportedly broke out on one of the trawlers and quickly spread to nearby boats. The incident caused widespread panic among fishermen, who scrambled to save their lives with the help of other boats and trawlers.

It is suspected that the fire started from a trawler named ‘Laxmi Krupa’ when the fishermen were cooking. The blaze spread rapidly as the trawlers were storing large quantities of diesel.

Sources said nearly 300 to 400 trawlers were anchored at Paradip fishing harbour when the mishap took place. While some of these trawlers were preparing to set sail for fishing, others had returned to unload their catch. Additionally, around 40 to 50 boats were also docked at the harbour.