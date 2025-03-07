Koraput villagers oppose Balada bauxite mining; cite environmental, cultural concerns

KORAPUT: Public hearing on environment clearance for proposed Balada bauxite mining project under Nandapur block in Koraput district was held on Thursday.
While local villagers lodged their protest, the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) officials claimed the hearing was conducted as per Ministry of Forest and Environment guidelines.
The meeting, conducted by ADM Alomani Sethi and OSPCB regional officer Dipesh Biswal, had attendance from villagers from across five panchayats consisting of 30 villages.
The application for environmental clearance was filed by Kalinga Aluminium Company Limited, a unit of Adani Group for 2 acre and 48 cents of land at plot nos 27 and 225 in Bheja Mouza. However, villagers across Balda, Bheja, Kulwbir, Atanda, and Badel panchayat opposed the project, alleging that mining operations would severely impact their livelihoods and environment.
Many villagers including Sambaru Sisa of Badel Panchayat challenged the authorities stating, “Freedom fighter Sahid Laxman Nayak sacrificed his life for independence, and we are ready to do the same for Nageswari Hill. We have an emotional and spiritual attachment to the mountain.”
Around 30 spoken testimonies were recorded, many opposing the environmental clearance. Ajay Muduli, a youth from Taintar village alleged the public hearing did not adhere to the correct protocols established by the OSPCB and district administration.
To maintain law and order situation, authorities deployed 30 police platoons, 100 police personnel, and seven magistrates at the venue.
While the proceedings concluded without violence, the meeting ended amid resentment from the local community.