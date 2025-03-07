Koraput villagers oppose Balada bauxite mining; cite environmental, cultural concerns

KORAPUT: Public hearing on environment clearance for proposed Balada bauxite mining project under Nandapur block in Koraput district was held on Thursday.

While local villagers lodged their protest, the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) officials claimed the hearing was conducted as per Ministry of Forest and Environment guidelines.

The meeting, conducted by ADM Alomani Sethi and OSPCB regional officer Dipesh Biswal, had attendance from villagers from across five panchayats consisting of 30 villages.

The application for environmental clearance was filed by Kalinga Aluminium Company Limited, a unit of Adani Group for 2 acre and 48 cents of land at plot nos 27 and 225 in Bheja Mouza. However, villagers across Balda, Bheja, Kulwbir, Atanda, and Badel panchayat opposed the project, alleging that mining operations would severely impact their livelihoods and environment.