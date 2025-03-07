Naba Das murder case: Odisha HC rejects PIL for CBI probe citing ongoing trail

CUTTACK: The PIL seeking a CBI probe into the murder of BJD leader and former Health Minister Naba Kishore Das was disposed of by the Orissa High Court on Wednesday after the state government submitted a status report on the investigation and the criminal case concerning it.
Taking note of the report, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Arindam Sinha and Justice MS Sahoo said, “Information sought for by petitioner has thus been made available. No further direction or order need be made. The writ petition is disposed of.”
The BJD leader was shot dead by police officer Gopal Das at Brajrajnagar during the minister’s visit on January 29, 2023. Das was arrested the next day and has since been in custody facing trial.
The high court had sought a status report on the murder case on February 12, 2025 in response to the PIL filed by Pinakpani Mohanty, a social activist.
The status report placed before the court on Wednesday said, “After submission of charge sheet against accused Gopal Krishna Das, the court of JMFC, Jharsuguda, on July 13, 2023 committed the case to the court of Additional Sessions/Special Judge, Jharsuguda on which the charges were framed against the accused on September 14, 2023.”
“The trial of the case has already been started since October 5, 2023 and at present 29 witnesses have examined, cross-examined and discharged out of 179 witnesses. The next day of trial has been fixed to March 13, 2025,” the report said.
The PIL for CBI probe was based on the contention that the inquiry report submitted by the Crime Branch was doubtful as it left most evidence, and did not seized the valuable material objects. The Crime Branch has also failed to give the answer as to why and under what circumstances the accused Gopal Das killed Naba Das, the petitioner state.