Naba Das murder case: Odisha HC rejects PIL for CBI probe citing ongoing trail

CUTTACK: The PIL seeking a CBI probe into the murder of BJD leader and former Health Minister Naba Kishore Das was disposed of by the Orissa High Court on Wednesday after the state government submitted a status report on the investigation and the criminal case concerning it.

Taking note of the report, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Arindam Sinha and Justice MS Sahoo said, “Information sought for by petitioner has thus been made available. No further direction or order need be made. The writ petition is disposed of.”

The BJD leader was shot dead by police officer Gopal Das at Brajrajnagar during the minister’s visit on January 29, 2023. Das was arrested the next day and has since been in custody facing trial.

The high court had sought a status report on the murder case on February 12, 2025 in response to the PIL filed by Pinakpani Mohanty, a social activist.