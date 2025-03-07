Odisha government launches international student facilitation cell after KIIT suicide case

BHUBANESWAR: Days after the alleged suicide of a Nepalese BTech student at KIIT University, the Odisha government on Thursday launched a dedicated international student facilitation cell to assist foreign students.

Sources said the cell has been opened by the Higher Education department to address the issues faced by foreign students across public, private and deemed universities in the state.

The cell will provide guidance and assistance to students for smooth academic and cultural experience apart from grievance redressal. “It aims at promoting an inclusive and supportive environment for international students pursuing or interested to pursue their studies in colleges and universities in Odisha,” the department said in an official statement.

A helpline (0674-2323403/4) has also been set up for students to seek assistance between 10:30 am and 5:30 pm on working days.

On February 16, a 20-year-old Nepalese BTech student had allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room at KIIT University after reportedly being harassed by a fellow student. The incident had subsequently led to outrage among students after university security personnel attacked some agitating students.