State reviews land hurdles delaying Rourkela Steel Plant, airport expansion

ROURKELA: The state government held discussions on the bottlenecks hindering the expansion of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) and Rourkela airport at a high-level meeting in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Sources said the departments of Revenue and Commerce and Transport jointly reviewed issues of land hurdles that have slowed down the expansion of both the RSP of SAIL and Rourkela airport.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, Commerce and Transport Minister BB Jena and senior officers of both the departments including Transport secretary Usha Padhee attended the meeting. Sundargarh collector Manoj S Mahajan, director-in-charge of RSP and senior authorities of Airports Authority of India (AAI) were also present.

Quoting reliable sources, the president of Sachetan Nagarik Manch (SNM) and former general secretary of Steel Executives’ Federation of India (SEFI) Bimal Bisi said the meeting was fruitful, and the government asserted to extend all possible support for the expansion plans. The RSP also agreed to provide necessary land.