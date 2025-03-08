100 km 'shock-free' zone declared in Odisha's Debrigarh sanctuary to protect wildlife

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to prevent electrocution deaths of wild animals, 2 km stretch along the boundary of Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, measuring 100 km in length, has been declared ‘shock-free’ zone by 68 villages located on the fringes of the sanctuary in collaboration with the Forest department.

The protected zone aims to eliminate the use of electric traps and snares that were responsible for the deaths of Schedule 1 species like tigers and leopards over the past decade. Primarily dependent on agriculture, residents of these villages previously resorted to illegal electric fencing to protect crops from wild boars and sambar deer.

With animals frequently moving in and out of the sanctuary during dawn and dusk, the risk of electrocution had become a major conservation challenge.

DFO, Hirakud Wildlife Division Anshu Pragyan Das said the western side of Debrigarh is flanked by villages and prone to traps, snares and electric hooking for poaching of wild animals.

“We have made this 100 km long border zero electrocution and shock-free zone to stop villagers from poaching and strengthen community support for increasing wildlife population in Debrigarh with support of 68 villages,” she said.