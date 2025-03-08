100 km 'shock-free' zone declared in Odisha's Debrigarh sanctuary to protect wildlife

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to prevent electrocution deaths of wild animals, 2 km stretch along the boundary of Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, measuring 100 km in length, has been declared ‘shock-free’ zone by 68 villages located on the fringes of the sanctuary in collaboration with the Forest department.
The protected zone aims to eliminate the use of electric traps and snares that were responsible for the deaths of Schedule 1 species like tigers and leopards over the past decade. Primarily dependent on agriculture, residents of these villages previously resorted to illegal electric fencing to protect crops from wild boars and sambar deer.
With animals frequently moving in and out of the sanctuary during dawn and dusk, the risk of electrocution had become a major conservation challenge.
DFO, Hirakud Wildlife Division Anshu Pragyan Das said the western side of Debrigarh is flanked by villages and prone to traps, snares and electric hooking for poaching of wild animals.
“We have made this 100 km long border zero electrocution and shock-free zone to stop villagers from poaching and strengthen community support for increasing wildlife population in Debrigarh with support of 68 villages,” she said.
With the Hirakud reservoir on one side and agricultural villages on the other, the western side of the sanctuary had become vulnerable to wildlife poaching.
Recognising the urgent need to protect wildlife, the newly elected presidents of the eco-development committees (EDCs) from all 68 villages, a majority of whom are women, have played a key role in rallying support for this mission. With strong communication skills, they are working closely with Debrigarh authorities to ensure long-term success, Das said.
To enforce the ‘shock-free’ zone’, a dedicated patrolling system has been established. Twelve patrolling teams comprising 72 squads with six vehicles are equipped with metal and live wire detectors to identify and remove illegal electric traps. These teams will work round the clock to prevent poaching and ensure compliance with the new safety measures.
According to forest officials, electrocution not only kills individual animals but also causes immense stress to entire herds. By eliminating traps and snares, the animal population in the sanctuary is expected to grow by 20-30 per cent in the coming years.