BHUBANESWAR: Minister of MSME Gokulananda Mallik on Thursday asserted the mining sector will propel the growth of Odisha, making it a developed state by 2036.

Inaugurating the third Odisha Mining and Infrastructure International Expo 2025 organised by Futurex Trade Fair and Events, in collaboration with PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Skill Council of Mining Sector, and Odisha Assembly of Small and Medium Enterprises (OASME), Mallik said, Odisha is a leader in the mining sector with deposits of bauxite, coal, iron ore, and other mineral resources, contributing significantly to the state’s revenue.

Its mineral wealth will be a key driver of the state’s growth story. Additional chief secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma said the four-day expo with the participation of delegations from India and abroad will be highly beneficial for the growth and development of the mining sector in Odisha.

The expo featured state-of-the-art mining machinery, technology solutions, services, and supplies, catering to the evolving needs of the mining and infrastructure sectors.

With participation from over 250 companies, the event offered a platform for the latest advancements shaping the future of these industries.