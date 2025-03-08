Odisha man lands in hospital after ‘police torture’

BARIPADA: A 45-year-old man detained by Sarat police in connection with a murder case was hospitalised on Friday after being allegedly subjected to custodial torture in Mayurbhanj district.

The victim, Sudam Singh of Dipasahi village, was admitted to Udala sub-divisional hospital, reportedly with multiple injury marks on his body. Sudam’s father Bagun Singh alleged that his son was brutally assaulted by police on the suspicion of his involvement in the murder of a woman.

He said a woman was murdered in the locality a month back. Suspecting his involvement in the crime, Sarat police took his son into custody and interrogated him on February 10. He was later released.

“On Wednesday, police again came to our house and questioned my son. They asked him to find out the real culprits and bring them to the police station. When he failed to do so, he was taken to police station again and brutally tortured,” he claimed.