Odisha man lands in hospital after ‘police torture’

BARIPADA: A 45-year-old man detained by Sarat police in connection with a murder case was hospitalised on Friday after being allegedly subjected to custodial torture in Mayurbhanj district.
The victim, Sudam Singh of Dipasahi village, was admitted to Udala sub-divisional hospital, reportedly with multiple injury marks on his body. Sudam’s father Bagun Singh alleged that his son was brutally assaulted by police on the suspicion of his involvement in the murder of a woman.
He said a woman was murdered in the locality a month back. Suspecting his involvement in the crime, Sarat police took his son into custody and interrogated him on February 10. He was later released.
“On Wednesday, police again came to our house and questioned my son. They asked him to find out the real culprits and bring them to the police station. When he failed to do so, he was taken to police station again and brutally tortured,” he claimed.
Bagun further said that when Sudam’s condition deteriorated, police called him to take his son to the hospital for treatment. “I rushed to the police station and found that my son was unable to speak properly. There were several injury marks on his body including his chest. Sudam told me that a police officer stood on his chest,” he alleged.
Dr Prajna Behera of Udala hospital told mediapersons that the victim had suffered severe injuries on his chest, body and eyes. He has been kept under observation and is being provided with the necessary treatment.
Udala SDPO Hrushkesh Nayak said Sudam was brought to Sarat police station for interrogation to ascertain his involvement in the murder case. “An investigation will be conducted into the allegation of police assault on him. Further action will be taken after the inquiry report is submitted,” he added.