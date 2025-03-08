Odisha teacher defies odds, turns toes into tools of teaching

KENDRAPARA: Urbashi Das (39) from Kalaspur village under Aul block in Kendrapara district has never let her physical challenges define her abilities. A congenital condition had rendered both her hands unusable. She now works as a teacher in the anganwadi centre in her village, using her toes instead to hold a pen and write while teaching kids.
She cleared her HSC examination, followed by her Intermediate in Arts and a Shastri degree in Hindi. She also successfully cleared her classical music examinations from Kala Vikash Kendra in Aul.
Urbashi had been struggling to get a job due to her physical disability. However, after running from pillar to post for a long time, she finally got a job at the anganwadi centre in Kalaspur. She now gets a salary of Rs 10,000 per month as a teacher.
“When she was appointed as a teacher around 13 years back, many guardians expressed their disappointment, but within a few days, she became the most popular teacher of the school,” said Manas Behera, a resident of Kalaspur.
The teacher said her parents and family always encouraged and supported her. “I am deeply grateful to my teachers and the school staff who stood by me throughout my journey. They made special arrangements, allowing me to sit on the floor and study comfortably. I had always wanted to a teacher since my childhood, and my appointment at the Anganwadi centre was like a dream come true for me,” she added.
Urbashi lives with her brother, mother and other family members in the village. “My father passed away 19 years ago and life has always been a challenge for me, but I continue to move forward with determination,” she said. She dreams of starting a school and training center for specially-abled individuals in her village, Kalaspur, one day.
Child Development Project officer of Aul Maminabala Panda said, “Urbashi is one of the busiest teachers in the anganwadi centre, teaching around 32 kids every day, who are eager to learn from her. She has become an example for all specially-abled kids.”