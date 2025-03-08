Odisha teacher defies odds, turns toes into tools of teaching

KENDRAPARA: Urbashi Das (39) from Kalaspur village under Aul block in Kendrapara district has never let her physical challenges define her abilities. A congenital condition had rendered both her hands unusable. She now works as a teacher in the anganwadi centre in her village, using her toes instead to hold a pen and write while teaching kids.

She cleared her HSC examination, followed by her Intermediate in Arts and a Shastri degree in Hindi. She also successfully cleared her classical music examinations from Kala Vikash Kendra in Aul.

Urbashi had been struggling to get a job due to her physical disability. However, after running from pillar to post for a long time, she finally got a job at the anganwadi centre in Kalaspur. She now gets a salary of Rs 10,000 per month as a teacher.

“When she was appointed as a teacher around 13 years back, many guardians expressed their disappointment, but within a few days, she became the most popular teacher of the school,” said Manas Behera, a resident of Kalaspur.