Odisha's Koraput plays host to big banner films, welcomes Rajamouli’s latest venture

KORAPUT: Koraput has rapidly transformed into a major destination for filmmakers, attracting big-budget production houses. The latest addition to this growing list is SS Rajamouli of Baahubali and RRR fame.

Rajamouli’s upcoming film is being shot in the scenic Talamali Hills under the Semiliguda block here for which actors Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran have arrived in Koraput. Actor Priyanka Chopra later joined the set.

Shooting for the film commenced on Thursday, drawing massive crowd which was eager to catch a glimpse of the celluloid stars. To manage the crowd, a three-layer security arrangement has been set-up in the area.

The film, produced under Durga Art banner, is set to feature several breathtaking locations across the district. District administration has granted permission for filming in Talamali and Deomali until March 28.

Reports indicate that the production team has booked all the lodges in Semiliguda to accommodate its 500-member crew, highlighting the scale of the project.