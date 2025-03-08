Pradhan inaugurates new students’ hostel at XIM university, Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday inaugurated a 16-storey student residence at the XIM University, Bhubaneswar campus.

Pradhan termed the university a centre of excellence and knowledge. He acknowledged the significant contribution of Jesuit education in nation-building and its role in ensuring quality education for all. Emphasising the importance of holistic learning, he urged the university authorities to incorporate the National Education Policy (NEP) to enhance knowledge generation among the youth.

State Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj hoped the student residence would serve as a hub for growth, learning, creativity, and innovation. University vice-chancellor Antony R Uvari said this facility reflects XIM University’s commitment to providing a holistic learning environment.

Officials said the residence, with a total built-up area of 28,689 sq mtr and a project cost of Rs 132 crore, is equipped with top-tier amenities aimed at fostering academic excellence, recreation, and well-being of the students. It has around 1,000 single rooms with essential facilities for comfortable living as well as sports and fitness. It also has activity areas such as food courts, a gym, and student association rooms.

Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra, MLAs Dusmanta Kumar Swain and Raghunath Jagadala were present alongside other dignitaries.