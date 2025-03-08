Two tribal men arrested for killing wives in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: Sundargarh police on Friday arrested two men for allegedly killing their wives in separate incidents in the district.

In the first incident, 40-year-old Manglu Oram was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife Emen (35) on suspicion of infidelity at Rajamunda near Bhawanipur within Sundargarh town police limits.

Sundargarh sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Nirmal Mahapatra said Oram suspected his wife of having an extra-marital affair and often used to quarrel with her. When Emen came out of the house to answer nature’s call in the wee hours of Friday, the accused followed her and bludgeoned her to death with a brick.

Similarly, one Jagannath Toppo (32) beat his wife Monica (31) to death over a family dispute at Pitagaon within Chandiposh police limits near Rourkela on March 4.

Police said a fierce quarrel broke out between the couple after Monica came to know that Toppo had mortgaged his land for Rs 7,000. She was also unhappy as he had not gone to work for the past two weeks.

The fight turned violent when Toppo, in a fit of rage, assaulted his wife with a stick. Though Monica suffered grievous injuries in the attack, she was not taken to the hospital and left at home. She succumbed to her injuries the next day. Both the accused were produced in courts separately on the day.