2,966 Agniveers, including 402 women pass out from INS Chilka, to join Navy

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 2,966 Agniveers including 402 women, 288 SSR (medical assistant) and 227 Naviks passed out from INS Chilka in a ceremonial post sunset ceremony held on Friday.

The passing out parade marked the successful culmination of 16 weeks of their ab-initio rigorous naval training and the start of a new voyage in the Indian Navy, where men and women will work together to make the Navy combat ready, credible, cohesive and future-proof force.

The parade was reviewed by commanding-in-chief of Southern Naval Command vice-admiral V Srinivas. He urged the Agniveers to hone their skills and be technologically aware, while imbibing the Navy’s core values of duty, honour and courage.

Srinivas advised them to uphold the honour of the nation while charting their course with courage and determination. He also complimented Team Chilka for their relentless efforts and crucial role in shaping the transformation.

The vice-admiral awarded medals and trophies to meritorious Agniveers. Devraj Singh Rathore and Pramodh Singh received the Chief of the Naval Staff rolling trophy and gold medal for best Aginveer MR and SSR, respectively. Mansa Gulivindhala was awarded the Gen Bipin Rawat rolling trophy for best woman Agniveer in the overall order of merit.

He also presented the overall championship trophy to Angre division and runners up trophy to Eklavya division. Mohit Kumar received the director general Indian Coast Guard rolling trophy and director general gold medal for best NVK (GD).