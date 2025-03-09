CM Mohan Charan Majhi assures justice for alleged murder of two BJP leaders in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: With investigation into the alleged murder of two BJP leaders in Sambalpur progressing at a slow pace, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, during his visit to the city on Friday met the family members of the deceased and assured them of thorough probe in the right direction to ensure justice.

Speaking to mediapersons, Majhi said though it was initially thought to be a road accident, the way in which it took place has raised suspicion among family members of the deceased that it was a planned conspiracy.

“I discussed with them and assured that appropriate investigation would be conducted on the basis of their allegations. I have also discussed with the police authorities in this direction. If at all there is any conspiracy, it will be revealed and justice will be delivered,” the chief minister asserted.

The slain leaders, BJP mandal president Debendra Nayak and former sarpanch Muralidhar Chhuria, were on January 5 killed in a car crash after a fly ash-laden tipper truck rammed their vehicle off a bridge within Burla police limits. The incident, which initially appeared as a road accident, was later confirmed as intentional, leading police to register a case of murder under relevant sections of the BNS.

The accused driver, Prasanna Jenamani, was arrested a few hours after the incident and has undergone a polygraph test and besides being subjected to remand interrogation. Despite these developments, the lack of visible progress into the case since the polygraph test was conducted on February 7, has raised public dissatisfaction and suspicion of foul play. The families of the deceased leaders alleged a larger conspiracy and involvement of other people, a claim to which CM Majhi reportedly agreed during his meeting with them.

The case had initially gained momentum with collection of CCTV footage, which corroborated that the car crash was deliberate. Additionally, the accused driver too, confessed to ramming the vehicle thrice. However, lack of further developments has fuelled concerns that the case is being deliberately stalled.

Adding to it, the district police’s slow approach has triggered growing unrest among the people, with many questioning the effectiveness and intent behind the investigation. While police officials remain tight-lipped, no significant breakthrough or further arrests have been made over a month after the initial findings.

Efforts to elicit a response from Sambalpur SP, Mukesh Bhamoo on the matter proved futile.