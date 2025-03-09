Decomposed body of 26-year-old man found in Paralakhemundi, wife missing

BERHAMPUR: The decomposed body of a 26-year-old man was on Saturday recovered from a rented house in Nagarmpali street at Paralakhemundi.

The deceased was later identified as Jagadish Melaka, a driver who had been living in the house with his wife Haari Melaka for two months.

Neighbours alerted the police after a foul smell emanated from the house yesterday which had been locked from inside since three days. Later police got in touch with Jagadish’s parents in Machakhunti village under Gunupur police jurisdiction in Rayagada district.

In presence of family members, the police and a magistrate broke open the door, and found the body with clotted blood on his head and other parts of the body. Haari, his wife has not yet been found.

The deceased’s mother, Anusuya in her complaint stated that, the couple had married a year ago and initially lived with them in Machakhuti. She alleged that Haari frequently demanded money from her in-laws, to help find job for Jagadish. In December 2024, the couple shifted to Paralakhemundi.

Paralakhemundi IIC Prashant Bhupati informed that an unnatural death case has been registered. Police have launched a search for Haari, and a scientific team has begun investigating the incident.