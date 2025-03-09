Olive Ridleys return to Gahirmatha’s Eakakulanasi island after 33 years

KENDRAPARA: The Eakakulanasi island in Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary in Kendrapara has witnessed arribada of Olive Ridley turtles after 33 years due to accretion of the beach.

The beach was eroded three decades back but has gradually increased in size since 2020 and within five years, area of the 4 km-long beach has increased to around 56 hectare. Due to this, over 1.69 lakh turtles laid eggs on the beach on Thursday and Friday nights.

“In 1992, around three lakh turtles had laid eggs in Eakakulanasi island. However, the beach started eroding due to which the turtles started abandoning the beach slowly. Many turtles also laid eggs on Nasi- 1 and Nasi- 2 islands within the sanctuary,” forest range officer of Gahirmatha Manas Das said.

He further said in 2022, the 1.5 km-long Agarnasi island, famous for mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles, completely vanished in the sea due to severe coastal erosion.

The 12-km long Gahirmatha beach, world’s largest nesting site of the Olive Ridley turtles, has faced major obstacles due to changing patterns.

President of Marine Turtles and Mangrove Conservation Society Hemant Rout said, following the 1982 cyclone, the elongated sandy beach north of Eakakulanasi was broken into several smaller spits, causing a gradual decline in nesting numbers. As a result, higher turtle congregations shifted to Nasi-1 and Nasi-2 islands.

“However, the recent expansion of Eakakulanasi’s beach has reignited hope among conservationists. We are delighted to see turtles return after so many years due to its accretion,” he added.