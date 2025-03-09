Rise above politics, let’s work together for women: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Countering Naveen’s criticism of Rs 27 per day Subhadra assistance, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said it was just the first step in effecting all-around empowerment of women in the state.

The new initiatives under Subhadra umbrella like Kishori Subhadra, Subhadra Sanchay, Subhadra Sakhi, Subhadra Yatri, Subhadra Sangha, Kuha Subhadra (call center), Subhadra Sahayogi, Subhadra Pandit and Sujogya Subhadra, will ensure that every woman of Odisha is capable and self-reliant, Majhi said.

Lashing out at Naveen and BJD, he said, “Governments come and go, but all must work together to support women, rising above politics. I want to ask what was the contribution of BJD to empower the women and make them prosperous in the 24 years it was in power,” he said.

The chief minister unveiled the Odisha State Strategic Action Plan which will help combat child marriage, at a state-level function organised by the Women and Child Development department to celebrate International Women’s Day at Lok Seva Bhawan here. He also launched the ‘Shakti’ app, a digital platform that will provide immediate emergency assistance to women in distress.