Son beats mother to death after argument over sabai grass in Mayurbhanj dist, held

BARIPADA: A 55-year-old woman was beaten to death by her elder son after she allegedly objected to his aggressive behaviour on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Jaba Kisku of Chhiapada village within Suliapada police limits of Mayurbhanj district. The accused, 30-year-old Kanhu Kisku, has been arrested.

As per sources, Jaba collects dry sabai grass and usually stocks it at a place in front of her house. She had done the same on Friday too. However, when Kanhu returned home in the evening, he got angry on seeing the heap of sabai grass and scattered it all over the place.

When Jaba protested it, an argument broke out between the mother-son duo following which Kanhu brought a stick to beat her. Seeing him infuriated, Jaba ran out of the house on the village road but Kanhu kept following her and ultimately hit her on the head with the stick. Jaba then died on the spot.

Later on being informed by the villagers, Jaba’s younger son Mohanty Kisku reached the spot and informed police. Police and scientific teams then reached the village and took Kanhu into custody besides seizing Jaba’s body for postmortem. Suliapada IIC Aditya Jena said Kanhu was arrested under section 103 (I) of the BNS.

“The accused was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected,” Jena said adding, further investigation is underway. He had also allegedly killed his father two years back and was out on bail, the IIC said.