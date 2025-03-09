Teacher forced to work with saline drip after leave request denied by principal in Odisha

BALANGIR: Denied leave despite his deteriorating health condition, a teacher of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Patnagarh was forced to come to work on Friday with a saline drip attached to his hand.

Prakash Bhoi of Jalia village under Belpada block is a Math teacher at the school. He had reportedly applied for leave from the school principal, Bijayalaxmi Pradhan via WhatsApp two days back citing his ill-health besides to attend his grandfather’s funeral.

However despite having such genuine reasons, the principal reportedly denied him leave owing to which Bhoi had to come to school on Thursday. Not only that, he was also reportedly also sent for some official work to the DPC office in Balangir. Bhoi, who had fever, on the day also visited the hospital before returning home.

On Friday too, he came to school but with a saline drip attached to his hand causing resentment among his colleagues and local residents. Speaking to mediapersons, Bhoi said he was forced to come to work as the principal did not approve his leave. “This is not the first time that I have faced such a situation. The principal shows favouritism towards some teachers while ignoring the others,” he alleged.

Contacted, Patnagarh block education officer (BEO) Shankar Prasad Majhi said the matter is being investigated and strict action will be taken against the principal.

Notably a few days back, a teacher of Puintala block had reportedly taken a one-day leave to work as a labourer as a mark of protest against non-payment of salary for three months. The department had then released his pending salary within the next three days.