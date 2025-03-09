Tragic road accident claims lives of three in Odisha's Kandhamal

PHULBANI/BERHAMPUR: Three youths were killed after their motorcycle collided head-on with a car on Shreekala Ghat road near Daramaha under G Udayagiri police limits in Kandhamal district on Friday night.

The deceased have been identified as Shubham Nayak (21) of Kalinga village, Shankar Pradhan (19), and Shrihari Pradhan (21) of Gadingia village.

Sources said the accident occurred when the trio was travelling on a motorcycle from Katingia towards Raikia. Their bike collided head-on with a car coming from the opposite direction on Shreekala Ghat road. The impact was so severe that two youths were thrown approximately 50 feet along with the bike, while the third victim got trapped under the car.

G Udayagiri police station IIC Bijay Kumar Swain along with fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot. The team rescued the youth trapped under the car and other two from the roadside. All three victims were immediately rushed to G Udayagiri hospital but were declared dead. The bodies were sent for postmortem and later handed over to the families.

Police have detained the car driver and a passenger for questioning.