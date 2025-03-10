Couple dies in mishap, locals stage blockade in Odisha

ANGUL: A couple was killed after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle at Godibandha chowk near Talcher on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Madan Mohan Sahoo (48) and his wife Chaturi (45) of Rajadang village within Khamar police limits. Madan was a teacher in Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir at Samal.

Police said Madan used to stay at Samal with his wife and children. He and his wife had come to Talcher for some work and were returning home in the afternoon. When they reached Godibandha chowk, a speeding truck en route to Keonjhar from Talcher hit their motorcycle from behind. The couple was killed on the spot.

Following the mishap, irate locals resorted to road blockade on NH-149 disrupting traffic on the route. They demanded compensation for the bereaved family and arrest of the truck driver. On being informed, Talcher police rushed to the protest site and held discussion with the agitators. The blockade was lifted after police informed the agitators about the truck driver’s arrest.

Police have registered a case in this connection and seized the truck involved in the mishap.