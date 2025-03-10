Five tonnes of beef seized from truck in Balasore

BALASORE: Singla police in Balsore district seized five tonne of beef that was being transported illegally from Soro to West Bengal in a truck on Sunday.

Sources said local Bajrang Dal members intercepted the truck on NH-16 near Putura square. In an attempt to escape, the driver left the highway through Gandhi square and took the Basta-Baliapal road. However, Bajrang Dal members blocked the road at Singla to stop the vehicle.

Unable to find any escape route, the truck driver and helper abandoned their vehicle on the road and escaped into the nearby fields.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and recovered the beef.

A police officer said a case has been registered and the truck was seized. Investigation is underway to identify the people involved in this illegal trade and nab them.