Government planning to set up an all-women court in Odisha soon: Deputy CM Pravati Parida

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is planning to set up an all-women court soon, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said on Sunday.

Addressing the second foundation day of Odisha Women in Media (OWM), Parida said the court will be completely run by women right from the judge to lawyers, clerks and peshkars. The move will be a game-changer for cases of crime against women or those involving women. A rape survivor can speak openly in such court without any hesitation or shame, she said.

Parida also spoke on the Shakti app launched by the government for ensuring safety of women in the state. Giving an example, she said a rape survivor will no longer have to go through the ordeal of narrating what happened with her before the court. Instead, she can record her statement in the app which can be used in the court, she said.

Parida urged the OWM to consider upskilling women journalists or help women who want to pursue journalism but aren’t able to do so due to financial constraints.

On the occasion, journalists Sobha Surin and Sumitra Sahoo were felicitated with OWM Awards for excellence in journalism and cash reward of Rs 5,000 each. The annual magazine of OWM ‘Arohi’ was also released.

Mayor Sulochana Das, OWM president Kasturi Ray, vice-president Sharada Lahangir and secretary Minati Singha were present.