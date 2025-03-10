Odisha: Piling sand at Chitroptala river mouth worries locals

CUTTACK: With summer approaching, people residing in Mahanadi-Chitroptala and Luna-Chitroptala deltaic regions have raised concern over severe water crisis as the Chitroptala river passing through the area has started to dry up due to accumulation of sand at its mouth.

One of the main distributaries of Mahanadi river, Chitroptala starts from Guali in Salepur and bifurcates after 14 km at Mandan near Nemalo Tinimuhani in Nischintakoili thereby generating its distributary Luna.

Luna further divides near Danpur creating its distributary Karandia. Both Luna and Karandia join again after flowing independently for 30 km. The Chitroptala river too, after flowing separately for 48 km, merges with Luna at Narayanpur in Kendrapara’s Marshaghai block.

Sources said the situation has worsened particularly at Nemalo-Tinimuhani bifurcation point with decrease in the flow of the river affecting people of Cuttack, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts.