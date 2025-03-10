Odisha second worst-hit state by forest fire, 2K hectare area affected

BHUBANESWAR: Around 2,165 hectares of area has already been affected by forest fire this season, even as a gradual uptick in the such incidents has made Odisha the second-most wildfire-hit state in the country this week.

A report by the Forest department revealed detection of around 9,300 wildfire points across the state from January 1, the day when the forest fire season commenced, and March 8. These include 6,177 fire points inside forest boundaries and 3,123 outside forest boundaries.

The fire points have been detected across all circles, with Koraput and Bhawanipatna remaining the most vulnerable. Around 580 hectare area in Nabarangpur division of Koraput circle and another 401 hectare of Khariar division in Bhawanipatna have already been affected by forest fire this season. Both the divisions have reported more than 1,000 instances of wildfire so far.

Similarly, the Sunabeda wildlife division in Bhawanipatna circle, where a proposal of tiger reserve is long pending, has also recorded over 500 fire points that have affected around 159 hectare land of the protected area.

The Forest Survey of India (FSI) data has also revealed that currently, the state is in the grip of 16 large forest fires, mostly in Koraput circle. At least half of these have been active for more than five days.