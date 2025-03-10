Senior Congress leader Srikant Jena urges CM Mohan Charan Majhi to implement PESA Act

BHUBANESWAR: Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Srikant Kumar Jena has urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to immediately implement Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) in tribal areas.

In a letter to the chief minister, Jena has expressed concern over the blatant violation of the rules to forcibly push mining projects across the state by suppressing tribal voices.

Citing a recent incident at Nandpur in Koraput district, Jena said, officials have fabricated gram sabha meetings to facilitate Adani’s bauxite mining in Balada, despite massive protests from villagers. Similarly, the officials had also fabricated gram sabha meetings in Rayagada, Kalahandi, Sundargarh and Angul districts to favour mining projects, by sidelining local opposition, he claimed.