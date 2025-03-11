Forest department intensifies efforts to combat wildfires in Koraput

JEYPORE: Forest staff across Koraput district’s two forest divisions, Jeypore and Koraput, have mounted efforts to prevent and control forest fire in different forest locations.

As many as 457 cases of wild fire have been reported in the district from February till date. According to sources, fire points have been reported at Boipariguda, Gupteswar, Kundra, Jeypore, Kotpad , Borigumma, Lamataput, Semiliguda, Koraput, Narayanpatana areas of the district.

The forest fire is attributed to clearing of forest lands by locals for Podu, lemon grass, and Nilagiri cultivation in hilly areas which spread to nearby forests destroying local flora and fauna. The ongoing fire has affected the wildlife, making the situation worse.

In view of the gravity of the situation, the Forest department has intensified activities to prevent its further spread in different range areas. At least 80 temporary watch towers have been set up, and 10 forest staff are deployed on each with air blowers.