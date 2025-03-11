Heatwave to hit early in Odisha, six districts on alert

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is likely to experience an unusually early heatwave onset this year with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a hot weather warning for two days this week.

The national weather forecaster has predicted heatwave conditions at one or two places in Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir, Kalahandi, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda districts on Thursday and Friday.

Heatwave situations are declared if the maximum temperature reaches at least 40 degree Celsius in plains and the departure from normal is 4.5 degree C to 6.4 degree C in at least two places for two consecutive days.

As per the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, day temperature is likely to gradually rise by 2 degree C to 4 degree C in the state within four days. The day temperature is predicted to touch 40 degree C mark or above at isolated places in Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir, Kalahandi, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda districts during this period.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “Heatwave is likely to prevail at isolated places and mercury level is expected to increase in other parts of Odisha under the influence of hot and dry northwesterly winds blowing towards the state.”