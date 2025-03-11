Jewellery shop salesman held for theft, 561.6 gm gold ornaments recovered

CUTTACK: Purighat police on Monday arrested a salesman for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees from the jewellery shop he worked at.

The accused 35-year-old Satyanarayan Sahoo of Dagarapada was found to be in possession of around 561.6 gram of stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 50 lakh during a raid at his house on the day. He had stolen the jewellery bit by bit over the last many years.

Briefing mediapersons, DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said the accused had been working as a salesman with Suraj Jewellers at Nayasarak since 2019. The incident came to light last month when the shop owner Sukumar Boital found some gold ornaments mysteriously disappearing from the showcase. On checking the CCTV footages, Boital found Sahoo pocketing the jewellery on several occasions.

He then lodged a complaint following which police raided Sahoo’s house and seized the stolen ornaments besides arresting him for the offence. “The accused had been carrying out the theft since a long time. As many as 15 kinds of stolen gold ornaments were seized from his house. Further investigation is underway,” the DCP said.