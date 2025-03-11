Justice CR Dash panel submits probe report on Bharatpur incident to government

BHUBANESWAR : The Judicial Commission headed by retired Orissa High Court judge, Justice Chittaranjan Dash on Monday submitted its probe report on the alleged torture of an Army officer and his fiancée at Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar on September 15, 2024 to the government.

The Commission submitted a 282-page report to the Home department. The panel examined 525 affidavits and questioned five persons during the course of inquiry which started on October 1. Sources said the report is likely to be approved by the cabinet before it is placed in the Assembly during the ongoing budget session.

The incident took place when an Army officer and his fiancée had gone to Bharatpur police station to lodge a complaint of road rage late in the night. They had an argument with the police personnel there following which the duo were allegedly tortured in custody.

The couple alleged that the cops subjected them to torture instead of acting on their complaint. After the incident triggered a nationwide outrage, the state government suspended five police officials, including the then inspector in-charge (IIC) of Bharatpur police station, in this connection. The government also ordered a Crime Branch probe into the incident.