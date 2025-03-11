Minor siblings die by suicide over father's second marriage plan

BHUBANESWAR: Reportedly upset over their father’s decision to marry for the second time, two minor siblings allegedly died by suicide in Nayagarh in the wee hours of Monday.

The victims were aged 14 and 9. The incident took place in Dhanchangada panchayat under Fategarh police limits.

Police said mother of the two minors had passed away around three years back and the duo’s father, Prakash Mohanty, was planning to remarry. The prospective bride’s family had visited their house to hold discussions in this regard recently.

Preliminary investigation revealed Mohanty’s mother had last seen her grandchildren in the room before she stepped out of the house early in the morning to pluck flowers. Upon her return when she could not find them, she immediately informed her husband. The grandparents went around the house and were left in a state of shock after spotting the minors hanging from the asbestos ceiling of the staircase using a saree.

They immediately informed their neighbours and brought down the bodies. On receiving the information, police visited the house and launched an investigation. Nayagarh SP S Susree visited the spot to take stock of the investigation. A scientific team was deployed too to collect evidence.