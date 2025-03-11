Minor siblings die by suicide over father's second marriage plan
BHUBANESWAR: Reportedly upset over their father’s decision to marry for the second time, two minor siblings allegedly died by suicide in Nayagarh in the wee hours of Monday.
The victims were aged 14 and 9. The incident took place in Dhanchangada panchayat under Fategarh police limits.
Police said mother of the two minors had passed away around three years back and the duo’s father, Prakash Mohanty, was planning to remarry. The prospective bride’s family had visited their house to hold discussions in this regard recently.
Preliminary investigation revealed Mohanty’s mother had last seen her grandchildren in the room before she stepped out of the house early in the morning to pluck flowers. Upon her return when she could not find them, she immediately informed her husband. The grandparents went around the house and were left in a state of shock after spotting the minors hanging from the asbestos ceiling of the staircase using a saree.
They immediately informed their neighbours and brought down the bodies. On receiving the information, police visited the house and launched an investigation. Nayagarh SP S Susree visited the spot to take stock of the investigation. A scientific team was deployed too to collect evidence.
During investigation, Mohanty claimed he went to sleep at his brother-in-law’s under-construction building, located near his house, on Sunday night. However, the victims’ uncle alleged that Mohanty killed them and gave an impression that it was a case of suicide. “Basing on his complaint, a case of murder was registered. Mohanty has been detained and further investigation is underway,” said Nayagarh SDPO, Madan Mohan Pradhan.
Mohanty’s elder son was reportedly against his second marriage. Police suspect that the elder sibling might have convinced his younger brother to enter into the suicide pact. The police were startled when victims’ grandparents claimed that the younger sibling, just 9 years of age, had died by suicide.
Sources said the two were studying in class-IX and class-IV. “Mohanty was earlier staying in Bhubaneswar where he ran a roadside hotel. However, he returned six months ago after the civic authorities carried out an eviction drive in the capital,” said a police officer. More details will emerge after postmortem report is available, the police added.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)