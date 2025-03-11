Odisha HC waives Rs 10 crore bank guarantee clause for release of MV Debi

CUTTACK: The Odisha High Court has modified the conditions laid down by a Special Court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for the release of MV Debi, a cargo ship detained at the Paradip Port since December 1, 2023 when cocaine worth Rs 220 crore was seized from it.

Justice AK Mohapatra has waived the Rs 10 crore bank guarantee imposed by the Additional District & Sessions Judge-cum-NDPS Court at Kujang in Jagatsinghpur district. Modifying another condition Justice Mohapatra has also reduced the Rs 100 crore indemnity bond amount to Rs 75 crore.

The NDPS court had on February 12 laid down the conditions while hearing the case of the seizure of 22 packets of cocaine weighing 22.22 kg from the ship at Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT) berth. Asian Pacific Shipping Company, the Vietnam-based owner of MV Debi, had in a petition challenged the conditions imposed by the trial court and sought direction for interim release of the vessel which was seized by the Indian authorities for commission of a crime punishable under the NDPS Act.

In the judgment delivered on March 7, Justice Mohapatra said, “This court finds that the condition with regard to furnishing a bank guarantee would be harsh so far as the petitioner-shipping company is concerned since they are not having any bank account in India. Therefore, the condition requires reconsideration by this court. Accordingly, the condition is hereby waived.”