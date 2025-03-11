Odisha pitches Rath Yatra for UNESCO Heritage status

BHUBANESWAR : After a gap of three years, the state government has renewed its efforts in getting the UNESCO Intangible Heritage tag for the Rath Yatra in Puri.
The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has initiated the process to inscribe Rath Yatra in the Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. The nomination dossier of Rath Yatra is currently being prepared, which will be submitted to UNESCO through the Ministry of Culture, said temple chief administrator Arabinda Padhee.
Padhee held a discussion with senior officials of the ministry in this connection during his visit to Delhi recently. “The SJTA is hopeful that the officials concerned will take action soon in this regard, considering the importance of a grand global pilgrimage like Rath Yatra. The Chariot Festival, a cornerstone of our revered 12th century shrine, embodies the rich cultural heritage of India and deserves global recognition,” Padhee said.
The prestigious tag will recognise Rath Yatra as a significant cultural tradition that should be preserved and promoted. Rath Yatra is one of the most prominent cultural celebrations in the world which attracts lakhs of people from different parts of the country and abroad every year.
Back in 2022, the state government had started work on securing the tag. The Culture department had formed an advisory committee to file a nomination and then SJTA had suggested names of five senior servitors for the committee.
A total of 14 elements from India are inscribed in UNESCO’s Lists of Intangible Heritage of Humanity. These include music, dance, theatre, festivals, rituals and storytelling. In 2021, Durga Puja in Kolkata was included in the list. Chhau dance styles of both Mayurbhanj and Purulia (West Bengal) were inscribed in the list in the year 2010.