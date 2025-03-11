Odisha’s Bibhas Nayak drowns while rescuing companions from canal attack

BHUBANESWAR: Bibhas Nayak fought till the end. The 29-year-old youth from Gudripada village in Kandhamal, made all attempts to save the two women - an Israeli tourist and a homestay owner - who were raped near a canal close to Sanapur lake in Koppal, around 25 km from the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi - till he drowned on March 6.

Even when he was thrown into the canal by two of the three accused, Bibhas tried to swim back and rescue his fellow tourists. However, he could no longer swim when a large stone thrown by the accused into the water hit him. “That is when, we suspect, he lost his life and drowned in the canal,” said Akash Paul, his brother-in-law who brought Bibhas’ body from Hampi to Kandhamal on Sunday. His body was found on Saturday, 2 km away from the spot.

An avid traveller, Bibhas had quit his job at the St Stephen’s Hospital in New Delhi four months back and was travelling solo around the country on his bike. He had reached Hampi last week. Bibhas stayed in the homestay where three other tourists including the Israeli woman and two male tourists - Daniel Pitas from the US and Pankaj Amrit Rao from Nashik - had put up.