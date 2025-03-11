Three students ‘barred’ from classroom after death of kin, Odisha government orders probe

Sources said three students of Class IV and V went to the school a day after the death of their 75-year-old grandfather. The school headmistress allegedly did not allow them to sit with other students, citing mourning traditions which require individuals grieving a death to avoid physical contact with others until completion of the 11th-day rituals. The students were made to sit in a separate room.

Some villagers recorded the incident and shared the video on social media, accusing the headmistress of social discrimination.

However, headmistress Sasmita Swain refuted the allegation and said the students were separated not due to mourning customs, but because they were causing disturbance in the classroom.

District education officer Niranjan Behera said a team led by additional district education officer Paresh Patra visited the school to investigate the incident. “If the allegations are found to be true, strict action will be taken against those involved,” he said.

Meanwhile, sarpanch of Nagpur Kalyani Parida said no formal complaint has been lodged with the police in this connection as the school headmistress tendered an apology to the parents of the students and the issue was resolved.