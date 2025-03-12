221 acre to be acquired for Puri airport

PURI: Puri sub-collector Rajkishore Jena on Monday announced that 221 acre of land will be acquired in Sipasarubali and Sandhapur mouzas under Brahmagiri tehsil for the proposed Shree Jagannath International Airport here.

Jena notified the dates for public hearings for land acquisition along with packages for the affected residents. The first public hearing for Sipasarubali mouza will be held on March 21. The hearing in Shandhapur village will be held on March 28.

“The rehabilitation package includes Rs 5 lakh to each displaced family, over Rs 3.39 lakh for construction of a house, Rs 1.13 lakh for transportation and shifting of household materials, Rs 54,300 to support livelihood for a year, and Rs 25,000 to open shops,” Jena said.

Permission to change the status of 25 acre of forest land for the airport has been obtained from the Union Forest Ministry. The socio-economic impact assessment has also been conducted, he added.