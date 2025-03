BERHAMPUR: Unease prevails in Ramayapatana and Katuru villages in Ganjam’s Chikiti block after 40 people were arrested in connection with a violent clash over digging of Bahuda river mouth.

At least 15 people were injured, five of them grievously, after residents of the two villages clashed on Monday. The dispute started after residents of Ramayapatana dug a new mouth by allegedly encroaching on Badanala and land of Katuru village to ensure smooth passage of their boats into the sea.

Villagers of Katuru, who earn their livelihood by fishing in Badanala, opposed the move and buried the new river mouth with sand. As tension flared up, the BDO and tehsildar of Chikiti along with police held a meeting with the warring villagers to settle the issue amicably. However, villagers of Ramayapatana and Katuru attacked each with other with lathis, stones and bottles in presence of the officials.

Five villagers of Katuru, 10 of Ramayapatana and two police constables sustained injuries in the clash.

Police have imposed prohibitory orders under section 163 of BNSS to maintain law and order in the area.