ECoR fast-tracks land acquisition for Bargarh-Nuapada new railway line

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to expedite construction of the strategically important Bargarh Road-Nuapada Road new railway line via Padampur, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has fast-tracked land acquisition for the purpose.

Announced in 2018, the 138.32 km railway line was a major election issue during the 2022 Padampur by-poll with BJD and BJP blaming each other for the delay in execution of the project.

The rail line has been declared as a special railway project and is being constructed with an estimated investment of Rs 2,621.92 crore including a major financial support from the Odisha government.

Around 924.64 hectare (ha) of land, including 752.52 ha of private land, 123.23 ha of government land and 48.91 ha of forest land will be acquired at a cost of Rs 364 crore for the project.