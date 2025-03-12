‘His own view’: Odisha distances itself from MLA Mishra’s comments

However, the Sambalpur legislator stood by what he had said. “I have said nothing wrong. As per the Supreme Court order, there can’t be a state anthem or flag. There shall be only one national anthem and national flag. Odisha was formed by merging Utkal, Kalinga and Koshal. But, Bande Utkala Janani praises only Utkal. What about the two other regions? Should their identity be ignored? I have no objection if it is changed to ‘Bande Odisha Janani’. I would rather appreciate a state song respecting all 30 districts,” he said.

Dismissing the Opposition’s allegation that he sparked divisive ideas with his statement, Mishra said as an MLA he was fully entitled to raise development issues of western Odisha which has been neglected for a long time.

“There should be development of all regions and decentralisation of power. Vernacular language and culture of all regions should be honoured. Raising concerns about development of the region I represent should not be mistaken as a conflict with state’s unity,” he said.

In his counter attack on BJD, Mishra said the party does not have any moral right to talk about Odia Asmita as the development of the state suffered, both in coastal and western region, in the last 24 years when it was in power.

“Odia Asmita was not hurt when a chief minister (referring to Naveen Patnaik) could not speak Odia. How can it be seen as an attack on Odia pride when I raise development issues of my region?” he asked.