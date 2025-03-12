SC order on posting of special educators raises hope among aspirants

CUTTACK: The Supreme Court’s direction to the Centre and states including Odisha to notify the number of sanctioned posts of teachers to educate children with special needs by March 28 and fill up the posts within 12 weeks has kindled hopes among special educator aspirants in the state.

The order assumes significance as 86,689 of the 15,63,470 children with special needs in the country are in Odisha as per data presented before the court.

According to the Odisha Special Educator Federation for Divyang, the state is yet to identify and sanction the required number of special educator posts. Federation president Suryakanta Behera, however, said, if the recruitment process is completed as per the Supreme Court’s direction, more than 9,000 unemployed special educator aspirants in the state will be benefitted.

General secretary Ayusman Choudhury said, “The Supreme Court’s direction is expected to improve access to quality education for children with disabilities in Odisha and ensure their right to inclusive education under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.”