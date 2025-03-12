Unhygienic condition of toilets at SCB medical college raises a stink

CUTTACK: Poor maintenance of the community toilet at SCB medical college and hospital has left patients and their attendants disgruntled as they are unable to use it for the fear of contracting infection.

Sources said the lavatory complex has separate enclosures with 10 toilets and bath facilities each for men and women. Though an outsourcing agency, Manju Services, has been entrusted the task of maintaining the lavatory for the last almost seven years, its unclean condition speaks of a different story altogether.

While many toilets do not have doors, the entire complex remains waterlogged and stinky almost all the time. This apart, the basins set up inside the lavatory are also lying dirty and defunct. Moreover, the toilets becomes inaccessible during the night as the light system has been lying non-functional for the last four years.